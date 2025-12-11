SLO Co. Sheriff's Office spreads holiday cheer with Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday with its annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

Families lined up early Tuesday morning to receive refurbished bicycles and new helmets.

The bikes were restored by inmates at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Honor Farm, who reportedly worked to make sure each bike was safe and ready to ride.

Officials say community donations helped make the bicycle giveaway possible.

One young recipient told KSBY why receiving a new bike meant so much to her.

"I'm excited to get new bikes because my other bike, it's really tiny, and it's really old, and I need a bigger bike for me," Evelyn Espinoza-Paz said. "I hope you guys all enjoy the holidays with your family and your loved ones."

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has reportedly been giving away bikes since the program began in 1989.