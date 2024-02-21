SLO Comedy Festival returns for 14th year with added venue

Now in its 14th year, the four-day SLO Comedy Festival features comedians performing in San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach and Paso Robles.

SLO Comedy Festival Director and Founder Eric Shantz began this venture 14 years ago after seeing a similar format done in Edinburgh, Scotland. Now, he’s seen it progress to what it is today.

“Our year one, we had stages on milk crates with tabletops that we use folding tables on," Shantz recalled. "To actually having a well-built stage, actual sound systems, spotlights — it's an amazing transformation.”

With ten venues located throughout SLO, Avila Beach and Paso Robles, it’s the crowds and thirst for quality comedy shows in the area that continue to drive more and more eyes to the performances.

“The sky's the limit," said comedian and festival producer Mark Fry. "It's so funny to think of where it can go and how much it can grow to.”

“We've had a great response with the festival," Shantz added. "I've seen people from year one that have still, they still come every year.”

Every year, the festival brings new venues into the fold. This year, two of the shows will be at The Bunker art gallery in SLO.

“I think it's interesting to have something different in our rooms, and I think it's good for them as well to offer that to all different people," The Bunker founder Missy Reitner-Cameron explained. "Some people don't want to go to a big venue.”

There are venues of all sizes including a Best of Rest show at the SLO Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. featuring high-level comedians in a packed auditorium.

“What we're bringing is legitimate," Fry stated. "There is comics from Comedy Central, HBO, Last Comic Standing... everybody has credits.”

“In the beginning, I always said we have no idea what we're doing, but we're doing it well," Shantz said. "I just kind of kept that motto.”

There will be 22 shows across 10 venues culminating on Feb. 25. The first shows begin Thursday, Feb. 22. For a full list of shows and comedians, visit slocomedyfestival.com.