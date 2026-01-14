SLO community panel connects immigrants with key resources

Nearly a year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration brought sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy, the San Luis Obispo County Diversity Coalition hosted a panel at the Ludwick Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The event provided a space for community members to share immigrant experiences over the past year and connect attendees with valuable resources.

Rita Casaverde, an organizer for the event, shared, "We know that it's really hard for the community that it the most impacted to come out at events because right now, there's hyper visibility on all of us that have brown skin, that are immigrants. Um, so, today is really to make sure that allies know what resources are available and how they can help the community."

The event also brought together several organizations offering support to the immigrant community, including legal aid, financial assistance, and food resources.