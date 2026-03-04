SLO County Airport launches new app for accessible navigation

On Tuesday San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) announced the official launch of GoodMaps, bringing cutting-edge accessible navigation technology to the Central Coast.

Airport officials say beginning March 3rd travelers can use the GoodMaps app to transform the airport journey.

Powered by advanced LiDAR and computer vision, airport officials say GoodMaps delivers real-time, turn-by-turn navigation throughout the terminal making travel more independent, intuitive, and inclusive for all travelers.

With the GoodMaps app, travelers are supposed to be able to access highly accurate indoor positioning.

Whether navigating to ticket counters, security checkpoints, restrooms, or boarding gates, travelers can move confidently through SBP with step-by-step audio guidance.