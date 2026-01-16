SLO County Airport powers up with new solar energy system

The SLO County Airport has achieved a sustainability milestone by receiving permission to operate its new 940-kilowatt solar energy system.

This marks a step toward powering daily operations with clean, renewable energy.

Airport officials say the solar installation represents the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports' commitment to environmental stewardship, operational resilience and responsible use of public resources.

The system is expected to offset a substantial portion of the airport's energy consumption while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating long-term cost efficiencies.

"This project reflects our shared responsibility to protect the Central Coast for future generations," said District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. "Forward-thinking projects like this solar energy system demonstrate how public infrastructure can lead by example—reducing emissions, increasing resilience, and showing that sustainability and smart governance go hand in hand."

Airport officials say the initiative demonstrates how sustainability can be integrated into planning, operations and future investments.

"This is a proud moment for our airport and our team," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "Achieving PTO for this system is more than flipping a switch; it represents our commitment to building a forward-looking airport that serves our community while caring for the environment."

This comes as air travel continues to evolve and airport officials plan to focus on delivering safe, reliable service while making strategic investments that strengthen environmental performance and long-term resilience.