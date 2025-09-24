Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SLO County Airport reopens Wednesday following two-day closure

Travel at SLO County Airport (SBP) resumed on Wednesday after the facility closed down for renovations this week.

All flight service was stopped at 7 a.m. on Monday as crews began work on a $16.5 million airfield improvement project.

SBP representatives say the work involved reconfiguring key taxiway intersections to improve aircraft movement and strengthen long-term operational efficiency and safety.

The airport opened back up at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, resuming its normal operations.

Arlene Duran Cox, a passenger flying into San Luis Obispo from Florida on Wednesday afternoon, told KSBY that she was minimally impacted by the closure.

“The pilot said that there was going to be maybe a 20-minute delay today," Duran Cox said. "We were just in the airplane a little longer today, and they didn’t have a runway for us, so they had to open up a runway for us.“

For the latest flight information and status updates, visit the SBP website.

