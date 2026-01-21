Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SLO County Airport sees record-breaking number of passengers in 2025

SLO County Airport is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Officials announced that the facility saw a record-breaking 811,905 passengers traveling through the airport in 2025.

The new statistic reportedly marks an 8.7% increase in passenger volume since 2024.

SLO County Airport officials tell KSBY the growing number of passengers is driven by strong airline performance and investments in the facility's safety.

"This level of growth highlights the airport’s role as an economic engine for the region and a key connector for residents, businesses, and visitors alike," said San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg in a press release Tuesday.

Over at Santa Barbara Airport, officials are also celebrating a 2025 milestone. The facility reported a 4.4% increase in passengers last year.

Meanwhile, at Santa Maria Public Airport District, Allegiant Air Inc. saw a 7% decrease in passengers in 2025.

