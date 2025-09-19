SLO County Airport to close for more than 2 days next week for improvements

The SLO County Airport (SBP) is set to temporarily close to all air traffic beginning Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m.

The closure will reportedly last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, when the airport will reopen for full operations.

According to SPB officials, the cancellation of air traffic will allow for essential airfield improvements that aim to enhance safety and support future growth.

The project focuses on geometry improvements to SBP’s primary taxiway.

SBP representatives say the work involves reconfiguring key taxiway intersections to improve aircraft movement and strengthen long-term operational efficiency and safety.

This project was made possible due to a $16.5 million investment in the region’s aviation infrastructure, according to airport officials.

The majority of funding reportedly comes from a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant, with matching contributions from SBP.

“Airports are critical infrastructure for our regional economy, connecting businesses, visitors, and residents to opportunities across the state and the nation,” said San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg in a press release. “By making these important investments in the airfield, we are not only enhancing aviation safety but also ensuring that the Central Coast remains competitive and accessible for years to come.”

Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports for the County of San Luis Obispo, emphasized the operational importance of the project in a press release on Friday.

“Taxiways are the arteries of an airport, guiding every aircraft to and from the runway. These improvements will streamline operations and allow us to serve passengers and partners with greater efficiency," Johnson wrote. "We appreciate the cooperation of our community and stakeholders as we complete this essential work.”