SLO County Airport's 'sweet' partnership for sustainability

The SLO County Airport is taking a new approach to sustainability with the help of some busy bees.

The airport has partnered with Cal Poly's College of Agriculture to establish an on-site apiary, where students will gain hands-on experience caring for beehives while learning about beekeeping, sustainable agriculture and habitat stewardship.

The hives are located on unused airport property, helping support pollinator health, local biodiversity and the surrounding environment.

"Our team decided that it would be amazing to be able to develop something on that land that is sustainable and that we can teach our youth about," said Joe Goble, SLO County Airport spokesperson.

The project gives Cal Poly students real-world experience while demonstrating how unused airport land can be repurposed to benefit the local ecosystem.

Honey produced by the airport's bees will be available for purchase inside the terminal, giving passengers a locally made product while supporting the airport's ongoing sustainability efforts.

