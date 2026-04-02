SLO County announces the student winners of election sticker competition

On Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office announced the winners of its student design contest for new "I Voted" stickers.

Mayors from the county's seven cities selected the winning designs from more than 40 entries. The two official "I Voted" stickers were designed by Del Mar Elementary fourth grader Brynn Smart in Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande High School freshman Annie Schwent.

County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder

"The 'I Voted' sticker design contest is one of the most fun things we get to do. We love seeing students get civically involved early, and the voters really love getting to pick up one of the special stickers each election. We get tons of requests for them," said Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

The mayors also chose a "Yo voté" design by Pacheco Elementary third grader Aurelia Shua and a "Future Voter" sticker by Sara Van Horn, a homeschooled student from Atascadero.

"It was really fun. It gives you a chance to, like, really think about America and voting," Van Horn said.

The contest featured two age divisions for grades 3-6 and grades 7-12, while the "Yo voté" and "Future Voter" categories were open to all students in grades 3-12.

Schwent's design features the state bird waving an American flag, and Smart's sticker includes a patriotic heart and flag. The "Yo voté" design showcases a bald eagle head against red and white stripes, and the "Future Voter" sticker also features a flag.

All four stickers will be available during early voting at the San Luis Obispo and Atascadero Elections Offices starting May 4.

They will also be distributed at all polling locations throughout the county on June 2 and Nov. 3.