SLO County Behavioral Health Director Star Graber announces retirement

Star Graber, Director of the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department, will retire on March 6, after 39 years with the county, officials announced this week.

Graber has led the department since August 2023, overseeing nearly 300 staff across six divisions and 12 clinics. According to the county, she helped guide major state‑driven Behavioral Health reforms and managed the department’s nearly $125 million annual budget.

During her career, Graber launched programs including the County’s Drug Medi‑Cal Organized Delivery System, Medication Assisted Treatment program, and Adult and Family Drug Treatment Courts.

“Dr. Graber’s leadership has strengthened and expanded behavioral health services throughout San Luis Obispo County,” said Health Agency Director Nick Drews.

Graber began with the county in 1986 as an Alcohol Services Counselor and later held several leadership roles focused on prevention, treatment, and integrated care.

