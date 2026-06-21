SLO County celebrates Juneteenth with a special message

Celebrating freedom — Rooted in Legacy, Rising in Power … it’s the message for this year’s Juneteenth celebration at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Stephanie Leonard was attending the event on Saturday afternoon.

“We continue to celebrate our freedom, even though every now and then it seems like it's trying to get taken away from us," Leonard said. "That's not just African American, but a lot of people in our country.”

The event had resource booths, a silent auction, speakers, and live music.

According to the Census Bureau, only 1.8% of San Luis Obispo County residents identify as Black. NAACP SLO County branch president Barry Stokes said having celebrations like this is a vital part of showing a sense of togetherness in the community, especially with the current political climate.

“You don't do that by taking away people's, rights, equality and everything," Stokes said. "You have to support that. It's always been our mission to support justice, equality and rights for our humans, for everybody. “

Avis McClinton said it’s refreshing to see so many people from different backgrounds at the event.

“What I like about it is not just Black people," McClinton said. "It’s every kind of people. I'm from Pennsylvania. Usually, we don't have diversity like this.”

Leonard said she hopes people from different backgrounds experience the event and take a pause to acknowledge African Americans’ history in the country.

“We stand here today, one on the shoulders of our ancestors, but two knowing that we can still do this," Leonard said. "This is something that cannot be taken away from us.”