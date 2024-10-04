SLO County cooling centers open to protect locals from the heat

The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo’s 40 Prado Homeless Services Center serves as a cooling center when forecasts from the National Weather Service predict dangerously hot temperatures. With the current heat wave on the Central Coast 40 Prado has been open as a cooling center since Tuesday.

“It actually was really busy yesterday for being toward the first of the month," said 40 Prado Day Supervisor Rebecca Brown. "We don't have as many participants so it was very busy yesterday for that time of month.”

On days when it is open as a cooling center, almost anybody can come in between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The indoor space includes seating, air conditioning, and full access to 40 Prado's day center services such as showers, hygiene items, no-cook bags, and laundry. However, there are a few exceptions for people that come in.

“The only restrictions are if somebody is a sex offender. Everybody else is allowed to come in,” Brown said.

There are two more cooling centers in San Luis Obispo County located at the ECHO shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero.