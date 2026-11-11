SLO County health officials confirm death of patient in E. coli outbreak

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has confirmed the death of one person infected in a recent E. coli outbreak.

The outbreak was first reported in late October. Health officials confirmed five cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection, which can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and, in some cases, result in life-threatening complications, including kidney damage.

Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo temporarily shut down after the health department determined that those who had become ill had visited the farm around the same time. However, after further testing of water, food and other samples taken from the farm, the particular strain of E. coli was not found and officials could not identify the exact source of the outbreak.

As of Nov. 6, health officials said there was no longer an ongoing threat to public health.

Brookshire Farms reopened the same day.

Brookshire Farms to reopen following E. Coli outbreak investigation

Health officials did not provide any further information about the patient who died.

In a statement, the Public Health Department's Public Information Officer, Tom Cuddy, said, "This is truly a heartbreaking development, and our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected by this outbreak. The entire team at Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time."

