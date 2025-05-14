SLO County Housing Now program extended through June 2026

The Housing Now program in San Luis Obispo County was recently extended through June of 2026, helping chronically homeless people get back on their feet with permanent housing.

“It's my little paradise," Monica Wilson said of her apartment. She is a part of the Housing Now program, having moved from a domestic violence safehouse to her own place in February.

After years of homelessness, addiction and domestic violence, Wilson now has her own slice of paradise.

“I could never imagine this. It's beautiful. I was crying when they gave me the key to open up the door. Very happy," she said.

In our interview, Wilson kept saying she felt safe thanks to the Transitions-Mental Health Association’s (THMA) Housing Now program, which has operated in the county since 2014. The program has helped house a total of 238 previously homeless individuals.

“Just seeing her go from being on general assistance to getting Social Security, to having a car, it's just amazing," THMA Program Manager Crystal Racicot said.

Racicot was once homeless, dealing with many of the same issues Wilson was, but in her current role, she gets to see people escape and better their situations.

“It saves some of their lives, like with Monica, she's just an amazing example," Racicot said.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recently approved further funding and support for the permanent housing program through June of 2026.

THMA Homeless Services Director Mark Lamore says the number that stands out to him is the 75-90% reduction in ER visits, arrests and number of jail days for participants in the program.

“It shows that our clients, once they get in, they feel safe. We're able to start making appointments and start addressing some of their health issues,” Lamore said.

With support from the county housing authority in helping provide Section 8 vouchers, as well as community support from property owners and landlords, people like Wilson have a permanent solution to address their very real issues.

According to Lamore, they have around 45-50 properties that they utilize for permanent housing. The grant that helps fund the program is around $1 million.

“No more U-turns. Time to turn the page. Because of the relationship I was in, I kept going back, you know, I kept going back. But no more. No more. I turned the page," Wilson said.

To learn more about Housing Now and other programs from Transitions-Mental Health Association, click here.