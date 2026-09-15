SLO county Tip-a-Cop fundraiser to support special olympics

San Luis Obispo’s Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is returning Sept. 15-16, supporting athletes in Special Olympics programs across SLO County.

The two-day event features a barbecue dinner served by local law enforcement officers, concluding with the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run, recognized as the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising movement for the Special Olympics, has roots in multiple countries and has brought in over $1 billion globally.

All funds raised by the event will support free programming for Special Olympics Southern California, the organization providing free training, competitions, and leadership opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m.at the Madonna Expo on Sept. 15, and will continue at the North County Fair Grounds at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 16.