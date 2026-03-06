SLO cracks down on St. Patrick's Day street parties

The City of San Luis Obispo is tightening enforcement ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, reminding residents that large street parties will not be tolerated.

The entire city will be under Safety Enhancement Zone rules on several dates in March, meaning more officers and double fines.

“Our goal is simple: keep our community safe and make it clear that disruptive street parties are not part of San Luis Obispo’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott. “If you choose to break the law, you should expect immediate enforcement, significant fines, and arrests for criminal behavior.”

Safety Enhancement Zone Dates



March 6–9

March 13–16

March 17–18

Doubled Fines



Noise, public urination, open container: from $700

Unruly gatherings: from $1,000

No warnings will be given

The stricter approach follows years of unsafe street partying near Cal Poly.

The City and Cal Poly are teaming up to reduce large gatherings and out‑of‑town crowds. Cal Poly will again host its early Morning on the Green concert on March 14, offering students an alternative to street parties.

For more information on fines and Safety Enhancement Zone times, respectslo.org or deanofstudents.calpoly.edu/dont-test-your-luck.