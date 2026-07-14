Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

SLO Cultural Arts District Parking Structure’s top floor temporarily closed for solar panel installation

The work is being completed to satisfy requirements for the solar project and is unrelated to the operation or condition of the parking structure itself.
parking structure solar panels.png
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Solar panels cover the top floor of San Luis Obispo's Cultural Arts District parking structure.
parking structure solar panels.png
Posted

The top level of the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure in San Luis Obispo is temporarily closed to allow the city’s solar contractor to complete the installation of the structure’s solar panels.

Madeline Kacsinta, Assistant Director of Public Works in San Luis Obispo, said that she's “happy to report that nothing has happened to the parking structure,” and that the temporary top-level closure is “not related to a maintenance issue or any concern with the new garage.”

The garage remains fully operational, with only the top level being off-limits until the work is completed.

In addition, there is no cost to the city associated with the project.

The solar contractor will be responsible for the costs related to the completion of the project, which will include the temporary use of the top level of the structure.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community