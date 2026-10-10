SLO Film Center hosts 3rd Annual Haunting at Palm Theatre

The SLO Film Center hosted its 3rd annual Haunting at the Palm Theatre on Wednesday, October 7.

The yearly fundraiser is traditionally scheduled for the first Wednesday of October, kicking off the Halloween season.

The Palm Theatre was transformed into a twisted carnival with flickering lights, spooky sideshows, and spirits haunting the hallways.

“This is so much fun! The adults have something for Halloween, to go and just be silly on a Wednesday night. It’s so fun,” said attendee Jane Nichols.

The event featured a costume contest, food and drinks for attendees, and live music from a local alt-rock Ghost-Monster Duo.