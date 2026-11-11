SLO Film Festival brings Italian filmmakers and short films to San Luis Obispo

On Tuesday night The SLO Film Festival celebrated Italian cinema with a special mini film festival featuring five short films by young Italian directors.

“From Puglia with Love: New Voices in Italian Cinema” is being presented in collaboration with the Noci Film Festival and Cal Poly.

“We are hosting four Italian filmmakers. We’re showing their films and, yeah, celebrating Italian filmmaking,” said Skye McLennan, executive director for the SLO Film Center.

The event included screenings of five short films followed by an in-person Q&A with the visiting filmmakers and the Noci Film Festival team.

“Short films are the perfect means to take risks and be very creative,” said Teresiana Matarrese, a lecturer at Cal Poly.

Organizers say the event is the first edition of what is expected to become an annual series highlighting new voices in Italian cinema.

The Tuesday night event wraps up at 8:30 p.m.