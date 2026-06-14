SLO Fire Department hosts wildfire preparedness education event

Wildfires can strike without warning, but the San Luis Obispo Fire Department is working to make sure you’re ready with tips on how you can protect yourself, your home, and your loved ones if flames ever threaten your community.

For the past three years, Ann Benham has lived near San Luis Obispo High School. In that time, she said she’s gotten familiar with wildfires.

“There's been two fires in the past couple of years that I such that I could see the flames," Benham said. "So I got a little bit more anxious about making sure that we're taking care of our house.”

The San Luis Obispo fire department is working to give residents like Benham more resources for wildfire season. The department hosted its first Wildfire Preparedness Education event on Saturday, which featured educational talks from multiple experts about different ways to prepare for wildfires.

Joe Little is the emergency manager for the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

“Wildfire season kind of doesn't end anymore," Little said. "It kind of goes all year. So we want to make sure that we keep these things at the forefront.”

Talks throughout the day informed residents about how to create a defensible space, how to plan for an evacuation, volunteering opportunities, and how to take care of the vegetation on their properties.

Little said he wanted to move away from the traditional panel format for the event.

“I think it's important to hear directly from them," Little said. "It helps folks keep their attention to it. I definitely want to see experts come in. That's who I like to hear from, and so I think that's why we're going to do things like this in the future.”

Little said in 2025, the city updated its Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which added thousands more homes to the list for increased fire risk.

Kathy Gisler is a resident of San Luis Obispo.

“We live in the high fire zone area, and we're around a lot of rentals, we see a lot of the dead grass on the hillside, and we're very concerned," Gisler said.

Little said turnout at the event was a little lower than expected, but he’s satisfied as long as one person takes away something from the discussions.

“I have my 1 to 5 rule," Little said. "If I talk to one person, I hope they go talk to five people, and generally do, and so it spreads that message. So it's super important to come to these events, hear what we have to say, and go back and spread it to your neighborhood.”

Benham said it takes a village to keep you and your neighbors safe during wildfire season, and it starts by attending events like this one.

“The best thing to do is have a community event like this so people can help each other, and maybe other neighbors can do some of that maintenance for you.”