SLO Food Bank works to meet growing senior food insecurity needs

Seniors across the country and here at home are worried about where their next meal may come from. The pantry at the SLO Food Bank is one way seniors in our community can put food on the table.

"I like to cook, so I try to grab a bit of everything," said Nancy Utz, a senior who uses the food pantry.

She says she visits the pantry a couple of times a month.

"If it wasn't here, there probably would be a few days a month I'd be fasting," Utz said.

She is among the more than 9.2 million seniors nationally who struggle to cover basic expenses like food and medicine, a number that has increased in recent years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"It's an emotional journey for me at this age. I don't think we should have to be hurting like this," Utz said.

According to SLO Food Bank CEO Molly Kern, they serve more than 45,000 people per month. Approximately 25% of those people are seniors.

"It's an incredible honor to support so many incredible seniors who have built our community. Now, as they're getting into a different phase of life, we want to make sure they have the nutrition they need and are signed up for the benefits they deserve," Kern said.

For Utz, the pantry offers nutritious foods, but also a sense of community.

"I live by myself, and I'm the last there is of my family. You know, at this age, that's expected. It's very nice to come and have the camaraderie, and just to see a smile," she said.

Utz says the assistance from the food bank and other services helps her afford other necessities.

"The few dollars that I can put aside because I can come down here, I can put gas in my car, pay my car insurance," she said.

In addition to the pantry, Kern says the SLO Food Bank also offers senior food delivery, a farmers market, and CalFresh outreach options to help bridge gaps in accessibility.