SLO Grassroots hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, serving meals to about 2,000 people at the SLO Elks Lodge.

The free event offered in-person dining and meals to go for homebound residents, including seniors and adults with developmental disabilities.

Heather Todd, chair of SLO Grassroots, said hundreds of volunteers contributed thousands of hours preparing for and running the annual dinner.

“It’s really part of being something larger than yourself,” Todd said. She said the event is also about connecting people who might not otherwise meet, with volunteers encouraged to sit down and share a meal with someone new.

“We tell people this is a party. Everybody is invited to come to our party,” Todd said. “We’re getting together and we’re celebrating, we’re giving thanks for each other.”

SLO Grassroots is a nonprofit organization focused on helping people who fall through social service gaps. The group also holds an annual Christmas giveaway for disadvantaged families.