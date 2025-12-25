SLO Holiday Feast serves hundreds of meals to the community in need

The 29th Annual San Luis Obispo Community Holiday Feast took place on Wednesday, Dec. 24, at the SLO Veterans Hall, offering a festive meal and live music for local unhoused residents and anyone facing financial hardship.

In addition to the feast, the local group SLO Community Cares has been delivering hundreds of meals throughout the county. Event coordinator Sheri Eibschutz shared, "If you have never been part of this event, everybody says Best Christmas ever, and we always need volunteers. Anybody who has nowhere to go tomorrow and wants to come have a meal is more than welcome to come."

The event helped distribute brand-new winter clothing care packages and sleeping bags to help keep community members warm this season.