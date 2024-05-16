SLO International Film Festival and Palm Theatre partner to launch SLO Film Center

The Palm Theatre is an iconic venue in San Luis Obispo. Now, it's partnering with the SLO International Film Festival to create the SLO Film Center, which aims to strengthen the community's connection to local cinema.

“We're going to be able to continue to give to our community all year round rather than just six days a year,” said Skye McLennan, Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

“It'll be more creative programming and we'll continue as a movie theater and maybe be a nice cultural hub in downtown San Luis Obispo,” added Jim Dee, owner and founder of the Palm Theatre.

The partnership comes on the heels of the film festival celebrating its 30th year, which originally started at the Palm Theatre, a theater that owners Jim and Patty Dee are leasing out in their new stage of life — retirement.

“It also feels like kind of a return to home," McLennan said. "It's been a really important place for us for the festival. It's a venue that is near and dear to our hearts.“

With opportunities for independent filmmaking in SLO County, people like Cal Poly senior Jack Hildebrand, who served as the editor on the short film "When Life Gives You Apples," will get an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“Just so many talented people and I think there's so much room to grow for San Luis Obispo and the greater Central Coast around the surrounding film community,” Hildebrand said.

The SLO Film Center is set to launch in 2024 where the current programming and slate of cinema at the Palm Theatre will continue with no disruption.