SLO Lunar New Year Festival taking place in Mission Plaza

The City of San Luis Obispo’s Lunar New Year celebration will take place Thursday at Mission Plaza.

The celebration will happen just steps away from historic Chinatown.

Matthew Pennon, the City of San Luis Obispo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager, said it is important to continue holding events like this.

“The work that we're doing, part of celebrating Lunar New Year, is highlighting our Asian American friends and neighbors," said Pennon. "Really, the roots and the history that they have within our city.”

There will be live performances by the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team, along with Super Bowl violinist Rose Crelli. The celebration will also happen alongside the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

Garrett Morris, owner of Sichuan Kitchen, is one of the event organizers.

“We do have a small but strong Chinese community here in SLO," said Morris. "So I think it's important to recognize that.”

Morris says the celebration has grown over the years. This year, he helped find many of the Asian food vendors who will be at the event.

Organizers say this year’s celebration has become a race against the rain. The past couple of days raised some concerns, but for now, it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate.

"We want everybody to bundle up, come on down, eat some great food," said Pennon. "Spend time with community, friends, neighbors.”