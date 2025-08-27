SLO Overdose Awareness Day to take place at Mitchell Park this Saturday

The 7th Annual SLO Overdose Awareness Day aims to honor lives lost, educate the public, and spark community action in the fight against the growing opioid crisis.

"To see that we have people coming back every year and it’s growing, that tells me we’re doing something that matters to the community," said Kim Lacey, SLO Overdose Awareness Day founder.

This free public event features resource booths, Narcan training, personal stories, and memorial tributes.

"This year, we are having a resource fair with at least 21 exhibitors. We have multiple craft activities," Lacey said.

Between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, County Behavioral Health and its partners distributed over 2,000 units of Narcan across the county, contributing to dozens of overdose reversals.

"Even if you haven’t lost someone, you can come learn about the issue. There are a lot of community resources there," Lacey said.

The event highlights how awareness, education, and access to tools like Narcan can make a life-saving difference and how the community can come together to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

"A common misconception is that it happens to a certain type of person and overdose does not discriminate," Lacey said.

SLO Overdose Awareness Day will take place on Saturday, August 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo.