SLO police arrest man suspected of threatening victim with scissors, struggling with officers and dog

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man after they say he attempted to attack another person at Laguna Lake Park, then tried to hide from officers and assault a sheriff’s dog.

Police say they received several 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon that a man, later identified as 30-year-old transient Jyerick Zane Nebeker, was threatening another person with scissors and had thrown a large rock at the victim, who was not injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say Nebeker refused to comply with officers when they tried to detain him. Officers reportedly used a rubber baton projectile and pepper spray in their attempt to take Nebeker into custody, but he ran off and tried to hide in the reeds at the south end of Laguna Lake.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s K-9 was sent into the reeds after Nebeker. Police say Nebeker started to hit the dog, officers intervened and were able to take him into custody.

Nebeker reportedly suffered a dog bite to his left leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where police say he continued to resist officers.

Nebeker was then booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, harming a peace officer dog, and a probation violation.

He is being held without bail.

