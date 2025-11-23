SLO Rotary Club hosts holiday fundraiser to support local nonprofits

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo hosted its “Trees, Tunes, and Tacky Sweaters” holiday fundraiser, partnering with local nonprofits such as Woods Humane Society, Lumina Alliance, Salvation Army, YMCA, and others. Each non-profit decorated a tree with a unique theme, which was auctioned off along with special gift packages.

The festive event also featured live music, food, drinks, and prize drawings. Event chair Lisa Adams said, “There's so many people to thank for this. I asked only a few people for donations and got a donation from everyone. So, it just sort of shows the giving spirit of San Luis Obispo."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be shared between the Rotary Club and its partner organizations, supporting a variety of community programs throughout San Luis Obispo County.