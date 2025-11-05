SLO, Santa Barbara county voters vote in favor of Prop. 50

Minutes after the polls closed on Election Night, volunteers and workers in the San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office were already busy sorting and counting ballots.

Local Faith Thurman said even though only one measure in California was on the ballot, it was important to have her voice heard.

“If you are going to have an opinion or a feeling on how things are going to be in your community, then you need to participate in the process that dictates how those things come to be in your community,” Thurman said.

Proposition 50 brought voters to the polls in this special election. A “yes” vote on the proposition means a temporary change for congressional districts in California until 2030.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said their goal is to finish counting all the votes before Thanksgiving.

“We will be starting the counting process this Friday and then we will continue on at least twice a week, counting until all the ballots are, have been counted,” Cano said.

She said so far, she’s seen more people vote in this election than in the special election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021.

“I think we have received by now more vote-by-mail ballots than we did in that election,” Cano said. “But I think overall, I think the turnout is going to be just about the same.”

Thurman dropped off her vote on Tuesday evening. She said even if the decision is not the result she wants, she is proud to participate and contribute to her state.

“You always hope that the way you want things to go is how it's going to work out,” Thurman said. “Sometimes it doesn't. And when it doesn't, you kind of sit with that, and then you think about how you can move forward and help on the next one.”

San Luis Obispo County voters approved Prop. 50 with a vote of 56% to 44%, as of Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara County voters also approved of the proposition with 65% 'yes' votes to 35% 'no' votes.

Overall, in California, the proposition passed.