SLOPD asking for public help to identify man on Home Depot surveillance

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who they say attempted to steal more than $1,800 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

The incident reportedly happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Police say the man briefly struggled with the store's loss prevention employees, then ran to the nearby Whole Foods store. There, officers say he removed some clothing and drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Anyone with information that could help identify the man pictured in the above surveillance photos is asked to contact Officer LaDow at (805) 594-8053 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.