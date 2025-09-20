SLOPD awarded grant to reduce alcohol-related crimes

The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) has been awarded a grant to reduce alcohol-related crime in the city.

The agency received the California Alcohol Beverage Control Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) grant for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

SLOPD reports that the APP Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and local law enforcement agencies, and to address problem businesses and prevent underage drinking.

The program also helps to bring penalties such as fines, suspensions, or revocations against businesses that violate the law.

SLOPD says the funds will be put toward enforcement programs that reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, and other alcohol-related crimes that negatively impact the community.

These programs, including Minor Decoy, Shoulder Tap, and Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol Related Crime Tendencies (IMPACT), target both ABC-licensed businesses and other individuals who may attempt to sell alcoholic beverages to minors.

Officials say the main goal of these programs is to reduce underage drinking, resultant DUI injuries and fatalities, property damage, and youth access to alcoholic beverages through education of licensees.

According to SLOPD, this is the second consecutive year the agency has been awarded the APP grant.

The California Department of ABC has reportedly awarded $3 million to 47 local law agencies as part of the APP Grant distribution.

For a complete list of the agencies that have been selected as a 2025-2026 recipient, visit the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control webpage.