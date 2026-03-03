SLOPD investigates hate crime and assault reported near Cal Poly campus

The San Luis Obispo Police is investigating a hate crime and assault that took place on February 28 near Cal Poly.

Around 9:50 p.m., a large white truck drove near the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, located on 280 California Boulevard. The occupants of the truck yelled antisemitic slurs at the residents before parking and entering the property through the unlocked gate.

Following a verbal altercation, one of the suspects punched a resident in the head before fleeing and driving away.

Suspects are described as four to five white males, aged 20 to 25 years old. The group was wearing trucker hats, blue jeans and cowboy-style boots. They were driving a large white truck with extensive aftermarket lighting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police at (805) 781-7312.