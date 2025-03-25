SLOPD releases St. Patrick's Day Safety Enhancement Zone stats

San Luis Obispo police are releasing new information on St. Patrick's Day Safety Enhancement Zone statistics from earlier this month.

Over eight days of the crackdown, there were 22 noise violations and 17 open container violations. Both of those were among the top two issues from March 7 through 10 and March 14 through 18 but there were also other ciations and arrests made, including:

Unruly gathering - 1

Open container - 17

Public urination - 5

Drunk in public arrest - 8

Minor in possession arrest - 11

Driving under the influence arrest - 6

During the crackdown, fines for things like noise, unruly gatherings, open containers and public urination were doubled.

For more on the response during St. Fratty's Day, click here.

