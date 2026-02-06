SLOPD warns of DUI checkpoint and increased patrols during Super Bowl weekend

As football fans gear up for the 60th Super Bowl this weekend, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is urging drivers to celebrate by staying safe and sober on the roads.

On Feb. 7 and 8, SLOPD will reportedly have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

SLOPD says planning ahead for a sober ride will keep you and everyone on the road safe this weekend.

"Super Bowl celebrations are a time for fun and community, but safety should always come first," said Sergeant Tim Koznek in a press release Thursday. “If you plan to drink, make sure you have a reliable way to get home, whether that’s a designated sober driver, rideshare, taxi or public transportation.”

In addition, the agency says it will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of San Luis Obispo.

DUI checkpoint locations are reportedly determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

According to SLOPD, drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of more than $13,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.