Small vegetation fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (1:54 p.m.): The fire is now 50% contained.

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UPDATE (12:58 p.m.): Officials say the fire is 20% contained at 15 acres and forward progress has stopped.

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UPDATE (12:25 p.m.): The fire has grown to approximately 13 acres. Officials say 1 structure is being threatened by the fire. The fire has a potential to grow up to 50 acres.

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Fire crews are responding to a report of a vegetation fire at the 200 block of O' Connor Way in San Luis Obispo. Officials say the fire measures between 2-3 acres.

No other information is available. We will update this article as soon as we learn more details.