Special Olympics athletes participate in Spring Sports Expo at Cuesta College

The Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) hosted upwards of 600 athletes for the San Luis Obispo Spring Sports Expo at Cuesta College on Friday. This is the secondconsecutive year the school is hosting this competition.

The 2024 games began with festivities at 9:45 a.m., including a parade of athletes, singing of the national anthem, reciting of the pledge of allegiance, and more.

The competitions, including track and field, basketball, and bocce, took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local law enforcement, approximately 40 schools in San Luis Obispo County, and over 700 community members came to support the athletes.

"I see these athletes and what their challenges are and how they don't worry about that, they keep going and they go for the gold," Special Olympics awards announcer Scott Cusick told KSBY. "It's inspiring to see them and the joy that they get when they receive their medals is truly an awesome experience."

Special Olympics of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Maria, and Lompoc offers training and competition opportunities in 12 different sports throughout the year in four seasons.

You can learn more on the SOSC website.