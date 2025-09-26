Starbucks in San Luis Obispo closing its doors

KSBY has confirmed the Starbucks in San Luis Obispo, located at 3971 S. Higuera Street, will be closing on Saturday, September 27.

Viewers reached out to KSBY inquiring if this location is closing. We reached out to the coffee shop and they confirmed they will be shutting down as of 9 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no word on whether any other Starbucks locations on the Central Coast will be closing. KSBY reached out to the Starbucks corporate offices for more information they told us they do not have specifics on location closures but they will have signs posted at their stores and will send out an e-mail to notify customers.

Starbucks announced this week that it will eliminate about 900 non-retail jobs and "close many open positions."

NBC News reports the CEO told employees in a memo that the coffee retailer will also close some of its underperforming stores.

The CEO added that even with the closures, Starbucks will end the year with more than 18,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.