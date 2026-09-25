Starbucks to close 250 stores nationwide, 3 in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo will soon lose three Starbucks storefronts, following the closure of roughly 250 locations nationwide after a portfolio review.

The coffee chain announced the closures on Sept. 24, telling KSBY a day later in a statement that the closures reflect locations that “do not see a path to delivering the customer experience or long-term performance Starbucks expects.”

Three San Luis Obispo locations were included in the closures:

3970 Broad St. in the Marigold Shopping Center

253 Madonna Road in the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center

1075 Court St. in Downtown San Luis Obispo

The three locations have signage posted on their doors informing customers that they will be closing in the coming days, but would not comment to KSBY over the phone.

Other Starbucks locations in San Luis Obispo will reportedly remain open, and officials encourage customers to check the Starbucks app for the most up-to-date information.

In an email, a company spokesperson told KSBY the chain is set to connect baristas with “transfer opportunities wherever possible,” but will provide severance support to those who are unable to resume working at a new location.

It’s a period of transition for the coffee giant, which operates 18,000 stores in North America alone. While roughly 1% are set to close, the company will also be expanding remodeling efforts in major markets like Los Angeles, Miami, and Boston, expecting facelifts for roughly 1,500 stores by the end of 2027.

While an exact closing date for the local stores has not been announced, Starbucks officials have shared that doors may begin closing as early as this week.