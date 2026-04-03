Street in front of Fremont Theater reopens; work on damaged sign continues

Monterey Street has reopened to traffic in front of the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.

The road was closed after a piece of the theater's historic sign broke off and fell onto the sidewalk and roadway below. No one was hurt.

City officials say the sidewalk will remain closed for now while work on the sign continues.

According to the city, "...further inspection is needed to confirm the condition of the internal steel structure of the sign. To complete that work, the property owner will begin removing limited sections of exterior material along the front and top of the sign in the coming days."

Neighboring businesses remain open.