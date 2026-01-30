Students at Central Coast high schools participate in nationwide walkout

Many students at high schools on the Central Coast took part in a nationwide strike Friday protesting recent immigration enforcement actions across the country.

Organizers of the strike encouraged people not to go to work or school, or go shopping on Friday.

While some local students stayed home from school, others walked out in the middle of the school day.

At San Luis Obispo High School, students left their classrooms at 10:30 a.m. for a rally. A large group also walked to downtown San Luis Obispo to join another protest.

On Thursday, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater sent a letter to parents ahead of the walkout, reinforcing that schools would remain open on Friday.

Prater said, “…we want families to know that schools will be open and staffed, and we strongly encourage students to attend school whenever possible. For many students, school provides not only learning opportunities, but also meals, social connection, emotional support, and a sense of routine that is essential to their well-being.”

Students at several other high schools also participated, including Arroyo Grande, Morro Bay, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

The walkout at SLOHS came a day after the school reportedly received a threat. The school’s principal and police said the threat was deemed not credible and there was no danger to public safety. Details of the threat were not released, and it was unclear whether it was related to the planned walkout.