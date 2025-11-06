Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Students, community members encouraged to give up tobacco on 'Quit Day'

CAL POLY QUIT DAY SVO.00_00_31_12.Still001.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Cal Poly students participate in interactive "Quit Day" exhibits hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo Tobacco Control Program on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.
CAL POLY QUIT DAY SVO.00_00_31_12.Still001.jpg
Posted

Cal Poly and the County of San Luis Obispo hosted "Quit Day" on Thursday at the university's Health Center.

The event encouraged students and community members to take the first step toward a tobacco and nicotine-free lifestyle.

"If you talk to any sort of quit counselor they'll want you to set a day where you want to quit, so having this national day kind of inspires a lot of people to do it together, because quitting together with a community, it really makes it a lot easier too," said Timothy Mai, County of San Luis Obispo Tobacco Control Program intern.

Officials from the county's Tobacco Control Program were there to offer free resources to help people quit the habit, including on-campus counseling and wellness activities.

For additional information and online resources to help you quit, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community