Students, community members encouraged to give up tobacco on 'Quit Day'

Cal Poly and the County of San Luis Obispo hosted "Quit Day" on Thursday at the university's Health Center.

The event encouraged students and community members to take the first step toward a tobacco and nicotine-free lifestyle.

"If you talk to any sort of quit counselor they'll want you to set a day where you want to quit, so having this national day kind of inspires a lot of people to do it together, because quitting together with a community, it really makes it a lot easier too," said Timothy Mai, County of San Luis Obispo Tobacco Control Program intern.

Officials from the county's Tobacco Control Program were there to offer free resources to help people quit the habit, including on-campus counseling and wellness activities.

