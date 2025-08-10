'Stuff the Bus' event allows community to contribute to a good cause

Residents and organizers gathered in San Luis Obispo for an annual back-to-school donation event.

It was United Way's Stuff the Bus event, where attendees contributed school supplies for children in San Luis Obispo County.

"The United Way is collecting school supplies, and we're also taking donations, which we will use to buy school supplies," said Christy Mulkerin, a United Way board member. "Those supplies will then be distributed out to the school district. So, kids in need who are unable to buy their own school supplies are able to get those supplies for the school year."

Last year, $60,000 worth of supplies was donated and distributed to children in need in five different school districts.

If you missed Saturday's event, you'll have another opportunity Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations all across San Luis Obispo County.

Learn more on the United Way San Luis Obispo Stuff the Bus webpage.