Summer music lineup announced for Concerts in the Plaza in San Luis Obispo

On Wednesday Downtown SLO announced the lineup for the 30th anniversary season of Concerts in the Plaza, with several months of free live music in Mission Plaza.

The series runs every Friday from June 19 through Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Opening acts begin at 5 p.m., followed by the main acts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, organizers are planning two expanded block parties. These events will close Broad Street from Monterey to Palm and feature street vendors, photo opportunities, and a second stage with live entertainment.

Downtown SLO

The 30th Anniversary Block Party is scheduled for July 3, and a Family Night Block Party will take place on Aug. 14.

You can bring outside food, but outside alcohol is prohibited. Food from Woodstock’s Pizza and Quesadilla Gorilla will be available. The bar will serve beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company, cider from SLO Cider, wine from Talley Vineyards, and Red Bull.

Organizers say Concerts in the Plaza began in 1995 with one small-scale concert per month and it has now grown into the largest free concert series on the Central Coast.

The official 2026 lineup includes:

June 19: Opening Act: Ras Danny Main Act: The Loving Mosh

June 26: Opening Act: Colleen Rhatigan Main Act: Manuel the Band

July 3: (30th Anniversary Block Party) Opening Act: Max MacLaury & The Compromisers Main Act: Moonshiner Collective

July 10: Opening Act: Kenny Taylor Main Act: B & The Hive

July 17: Opening Act: The Rivalry Main Act: The Vibe Setters

July 24: Opening Act: Jineanne Coderre Main Act: Resination

July 31: Opening Act: Graybill Main Act: The Molly Ringwald Project

Aug. 7: Opening Act: Noach Tangeras Main Act: The Mother Corn Shuckers

Aug. 14: (Family Night Block Party) Opening Act: Holding Pattern Main Act: Brass Mash

Aug. 21: Opening Act: Jamie Pennelly Main Act: Damon Castillo Band

Aug. 28: Opening Act: Sami Rouissi Main Act: IMVA

Sept. 4: Opening Act: Forever Green Main Act: Hot 45

Performers are chosen through a committee of local industry peers, media groups, community partners, and sponsors.