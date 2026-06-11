Suspect arrested in string of Central Coast burglaries

A man suspected of carrying out a months-long burglary spree across San Luis Obispo County is now behind bars again.

Sheriff's detectives arrested 27-year-old Ryan Michael Coats from the Lompoc area on June 10, charging him with four felony burglaries and one count of attempted burglary.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the crimes began about 2 months ago back in April and targeted businesses in Cambria, Cayucos, San Simeon, Templeton, and San Luis Obispo.

Among the burglaries were the San Simeon Post Office, Artifacts Gallery, McLean Jewelry, and Upscale Resale.

Detectives served search warrants in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, where they recovered evidence allegedly tying Coats to several of the break-ins.

Authorities say he was also found with stolen property connected to a commercial burglary reported earlier that same day in San Luis Obispo.

According to investigators, Coats was already out on bail in connection with a separate burglary case being investigated by Morro Bay Police when he was arrested.

Authorities believe he may also be linked to numerous burglaries outside San Luis Obispo County.

According to authorities Coats has an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions in Santa Barbara County for possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and grand theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.