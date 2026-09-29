Suspect pleads not guilty in deadly Cuesta Grade crash

A man charged with a deadly crash on Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo last month pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, September 28 to multiple charges including murder and DUI.

David Worthington Ross is accused of driving the wrong way on the Cuesta Grade one month ago and crashing head-on into another vehicle.

55-year-old Cezar Roy of Grover Beach was killed in that crash. He was the owner of Gordon's Good Games in Atascadero.

A woman in the same vehicle as Roy was injured and her unborn baby was also killed.

Ross will be back in court next month.