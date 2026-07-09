Suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in San Luis Obispo

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Carmel Street and Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

SLO Police

According to authorities, the driver of a Ford pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on Marsh Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Carmel Street when he crashed with a Chevrolet pickup truck.

SLO Police

The Ford driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). The driver of the Chevrolet pickup went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

KSBY reached out to find out the number of DUI related crashes in San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo Police tell us from January 1, 2026 through July 9, 2026 there have been 20.