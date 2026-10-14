Sylvester's Burgers opens location in San Luis Obispo, combining its menu with Ziggy's

The Central Coast burger chain Sylvester’s has opened a new location in San Luis Obispo, taking over the former Ziggy’s location.

The new location is off California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo and will combine Sylvester’s Burgers’ menu with some of Ziggy’s vegan dishes.

This collaboration between the restaurants will allow residents to order burgers, tri-tip, and hot dogs from Sylvester’s while continuing to order from the former Ziggy’s menu.

"We were Ziggy's previously, but the owner owns both Sylvester's and Ziggy's, the restaurant. So, he combined the two, leaving our Ziggy's menu now as Sylvester's,” said lead front-of-house employee Miguel Saligan.

The owner eventually plans to bring Ziggy’s plant-based menu to other Sylvester’s locations across San Luis Obispo County.