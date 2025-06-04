Teen jazz musicians from San Luis Obispo High School perform at Madonna Inn

A group of young musicians attending San Luis Obispo High School performed at the Madonna Inn ballroom on Tuesday night.

The band consists of three juniors and one senior — all four are members of the Honors Jazz Band at SLO High School, according to band mentor Genéte Bowen.

Bowen says their group is called the D.O.M. Jazz Combo, and it was created more than a year ago by two of the band's current members.

The D.O.M Jazz Combo lost three other original members in 2024 when they graduated from high school.

Since then, the band has added a new drummer and bassist.

Bowen tells KSBY that the D.O.M. Jazz Combo has an amazing range for classic jazz tunes, but from a fresh and youthful perspective.

The band plays locally at various wineries, restaurants and events.