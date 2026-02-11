Teens arrested, 15-year-old sent to hospital after fight in San Luis Obispo

Several teens are facing charges related to a fight that sent another teen to the hospital in San Luis Obispo last week.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, officers responded to a report of a fight in the 1100 block of Morro Street downtown. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled in several vehicles.

Police say investigators determined that five teens — three girls and two boys — assaulted a 15-year-old girl, throwing her to the ground and punching and kicking her to the point where she lost consciousness. Police say her phone and purse were also stolen during the attack. She was reportedly taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, detectives located the five suspects, ranging in age from 14 to 17, and arrested the teens on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, felony robbery, and felony conspiracy.

Police are asking anyone who has further information about this incident to contact Detective Magana at mmagana@slocity.org or (805) 594-8025. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.